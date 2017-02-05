Bollywood can be quite unpredictable. There have been times when actors rise to fame with the perfect launch and the perfect audience response but fail to sustain their newfound popularity and ultimately fade into oblivion. So, here’s taking a look at some promising Bollywood actors who made an impact with their respective debuts, but who’re now stuck with the one-hit wonder tag.

Rajat Barmecha – Udaan

With his fantastic performance in Udaan, Rajat Barmecha garnered a lot of critical appreciation from across the spectrum. And the audience is probably still waiting for more but then the wait seems awfully long.

Rajeev Khandelwal – Aamir

This television heartthrob migrated to the big screen and impressed critics and his audiences alike, but then chose some shoddy projects which put a slight hold to his highly promising career. We’re still waiting for him to return to the silver screen for we think this terrific actor has a lot of untapped potential.

Jugal Hansraj – Masoom

As a child star in Masoom, Jugal Hansraj managed to steal the limelight from veteran geniuses Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the poignant film, but failed to make it big when he returned to the silver screens as an adult.

Gracy Singh – Lagaan

The grand success of Lagaan and Munnabhai MBBS catapulted her to stardom but sadly, Gracy Singh disappeared soon after.

Sneha Ullal – Lucky: No Time For Love

She debuted with Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time For Love and also intrigued audiences with her uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. But then, she wasn’t so lucky in Bollywood after all and headed down South to make a name for herself.