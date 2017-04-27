Baahubali 2 just released today and it is yet another addition to films that are named after the titular character.

If you’re a Bollywood buff, you’d have noticed how films are increasingly being named after the male or the female protagonist in the recent times. We aren’t suggesting that this is some novel trend that has picked up recently; this trend may have existed since a long time but it has steadily gained more traction in the recent years.

And 2017 may as well be the year when some of the biggest blockbusters have been named after the primary character. Here’s taking a look at a few.

Raees

This blockbuster starring SRK was one of the biggest hits of the year where SRK plays a bootlegger called Raees Alam, whose business in Gujarat is threatened by an ACP (Nawazuddin Siddhiqui). The film also starred Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who played SRK’s love interest.

Jolly LLB 2

As the title suggests, Jolly is an ambitious lawyer who finds himself in a battle with a ruthless advocate after making an innocent mistake. The film was hit and Jolly’s character was played heartthrob Akshay Kumar who recently received a National Award for his film Rustom (another film with the name based on the titular character).

Naam Shabana

After Pink, Taapsee Pannu got a meaty role as Shabana, a secret agent, who seeks revenge for the murder of the man she loved. The film did average business at the box office but it is one of the many feminist films whose names are based on the names of their female leads.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt delivered a knockout performance in this romantic comedy which did pretty well at the box office.

Begum Jaan

Based on a brothel owned by the titular character Begum Jaan (Vidya Balan), this film had a terrific cast of actors but was sadly weak at the script and the direction level.

Noor

Sonakshi Sinha plays a journalist known as Noor whose life takes a dramatic turn when she comes across an eye-opening investigative news story. The film was hugely inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary (another film named after the female lead character).

Anarkali of Aarah

Swara Bhaskar’s Anarkali of Aarah is about an erotic dancer in the small hamlet of Bihar and who inherits her mother’s talent for dance and music.