After wowing the audiences in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is soaring high on success these days and is definitely the flavour of the season. He’s just the right mix of good looks, great acting credentials and he’s also perfected the comic timing which is one of his greatest strengths as an actor.

And since today is Varun’s birthday, we thought this year the actor should do something he’s not done in his career yet. We’re talking about biopics which have become Bollywood’s new hit-making formula with several actors jumping into the bandwagon, the latest being Ranbir Kapoor who plays Sanjay Dutt in his next (and who is surprisingly making waves with his uncanny resemblance to the Khalnayak actor in the Rajkumar Hirani film).

So here’s some wishful thinking. Let’s take a look at some biopics that Varun Dhawan can star in and deliver yet another hit, like he usually does.

Virat Kohli

Yes, we know there’s some more time for his biopic since he has just become India’s captain and replaced captain cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But if Dhoni’s biopic could be made while he was still captain, then Virat Kohli’s biopic is not a far-fetched idea since he is considered as one of the greatest batsman in the world. We think Varun will be able to pull off Virat’s mannerisms and the body language to perfection. It’ll be great if he can lose some weight and become leaner. Also, spend some months taking batting practice much like Sushant did for his part in MS Dhoni’s biopic.

Govinda

There’s no one else who could pull off this ‘90s superstar’s role other than Varun Dhawan, since we all know Govinda owes most of his success to David Dhawan (Varun’s dad). Varun has probably grown up watching Govinda’s films, making him perfectly suited for the superstar’s biopic. He has the madness, he has the comic timing – all he needs to do is to put on some weight.

Raj Thackeray

For all those who’ve seen him in Badlapur would vouch for the fact that (besides the impeccable comic timing) he has immense intensity levels to carry a serious character like Raj Thackeray’s to perfection. We also think Varun can do full justice to Raj’s Marathi accent.

Chandrashekhar Azad

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a biopic about a freedom fighter and it’s high time there is one. The last one was probably The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, and the new crop of millennial actors haven’t played one yet. We don’t mind if Varun Dhawan gives us history lessons by playing Chandrashekhar Azad in a biopic.

Dev Anand

There is no one as stylish as Dev Anand, and we need a biopic that tracks the rise and fall of the actor as soon as possible. Anand has written an autobiography as well, called Romancing With Life. Varun just needs to spend a lot of time reading that book, and also watching old movies of Dev sahib so that he can emulate the legend’s unique mannerisms and pay him a fitting tribute.

Image courtesy: Twitter and Wikimedia Commons