If you look at Saif Ali Khan’s entire filmography, it’ll be safe to say that his best performance till date was in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara, where he played Langda Tyagi (Shakespeare’s Iago). He got the UP accent right, his cuss words were loaded with hate and his expressions were good enough to make Robert De Niro proud.

When we heard that Langda Tyagi might be coming back to our screens, we couldn’t contain our excitement. It’ll be interesting to see if other actors from the film such as Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi make an appearance in the film too.

But, while we wait for the movie, let’s indulge in our team’s favorite activity – wishful thinking. So like Langda Tyagi, we want more spin-offs on these characters.

Saba from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

It’ll be a sure-shot blockbuster, with Shah Rukh Khan’s one-sided love for Aishwarya Rai forming the crux of the story. Since Saba is a poet, there will also be a lot of scope for philosophical lines about love. The film can be a prequel, and doesn’t really have to include Ranbir Kapoor, who we thought was irritating (except in Channa Mereya) in ADHM.

Arjun Rampal from Raajneeti

He may have played a sidekick to Ranbir Kapoor, but there’s no denying that Arjun Rampal stole the show in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti which also starred ace actors such as Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Katrina Kaif, among others. His intense demeanor as Prithvi, who married Indu (Katrina Kaif) and who later on dies in the process of saving Samar (Ranbir Kapoor) and his girlfriend, definitely needs a spin-off because we think their tender love story wasn’t explored fully. Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal definitely made for a great pair and shared some wonderful chemistry.

Kay Kay Menon from Sarkar

RGV’s Sarkar had big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, among others but the one actor who took the spotlight away was Kay Kay Menon. He plays Amitabh Bachchan’s son (Vishnu) in the film who kills an actor and who is then shunned by his father. Vishnu later joins forces with his father’s rivals and plots to kill him. What would be interesting here is to see what Vishnu’s back story is and how he turned into the man he was in the film. So we definitely think his character has spin-off potential.

Arshad Warsi from Munnabhai MBBS

Arshad Warsi’s impeccable comic timing is one of the main features of the film. And there would have been no Munnabhai series if there was no Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi bromance in the film. We think a spin-off on Circuit’s character would definitely make for a great idea.