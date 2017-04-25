If you’ve seen the trailer of Raabta, you may not have recognized Rajkummar Rao, who plays a tattooed 324 year-old man in the film. Check it out for yourself.

And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017

Now check out the Raabta trailer

Unbelievable right? We think so too. But he isn’t the only actor who is unrecognizable with the make-up and the prosthetics. There have been a number of actors who have played roles where they were virtually unidentifiable and the audience had a tough time spotting some form of familiarity.

Amitabh Bachchan in Paa

Make-up artists were roped in from Hollywood for Amitabh Bachchan’s incredible transformation in Paa where he played the role of a 12 year-old child who is raised by his gynecologist mother Vidya Balan. In the film, Vidya Balan suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. And strangely, Abhishek Bachchan plays his father whereas in real life it is the other way round.

Akshay Kumar in 2.0

“Is it a human or a robot?” was the kind of reaction Akshay Kumar received after the first look of his film was revealed. Akshay, at a press conference, also revealed how, “In my 25 years of career I have never put make up, but in this film ‘poore 25 years ka kasar pura hogaya’. It used to take me three hours to put the make up on and one hour to remove it (for the role of villain). While they used to put make up on me, I use to watch so many movies on TV.”

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda displayed oodles of dedicated for his role in Sarbjit for which he lost 18 kgs in a span of 28 days. According to several news sources he cut down on his meals and binged on coffee and water so as to make the transformation. And he garnered unanimous praise for his role as a man who is wrongly accused of terrorism and put into prison. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who played Randeep’s sister.

Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor and Sons

Rishi Kapoor’s look surprised his fans in Kapoor and Sons and at the first glance, he was unrecognizable. Rishi Kapoor, in an interview, disclosed how his make-up was done by American artist Greg Cannom who has worked in films such as Titanic and the Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.