Very few actors have managed to outshadow the protagonist of a film and also leave an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience members. Arshad Warsi is one of the rare few who, with his effortless performances, has proved his mettle with every Bollywood film he’s starred in.

So as Munna’s Circuit turns 49 today, here’s taking a look at some of Bollywood’s most celebrated sidekicks who, may get labeled as the supporting cast, but who’ve always held their own and their on-screen presence has been much-loved and appreciated by the viewers. Take a look.

Arshad Warsi

Of course, the birthday boy is one of the most prominent supporting actors that Bollywood can’t really do without. Whether it was his character in the Munna Bhai series, or his fantastic performance in Ishqiya (where he was cast among veteran and seasoned performers such as Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan), Arshad Warsi pulled off all his roles with panache.

Johnny Lever

He definitely succeeded the legendary Johnny Walker and is an all time favourite amongst the audiences. Also known as one of the first stand-up comedians of the country, Johnny Lever has been the recipient of 13 Filmfare nominations and the winner of two.

Saif Ali Khan

Whether it was his role as one of the friends in Dil Chahta Hai or his stint in Kal Ho Na Ho, Saif Ali Khan continues to win hearts of his fans with his impeccable comic timing.

Anu Kapoor

He returned to the silver-screen with his magnificent performance in Jolly LLB 2 and definitely gave Akshay Kumar a run for his money. And of course, his role in Vicky Donor is one of his most memorable performances to date, where he single-handedly stole the show from Ayushmann Khurrana as an infertility specialist.

Paresh Rawal

We all remember him as Baburao from Hera Pheri and as Teja from Andaaz Apna Apna. But other than being a master when it comes to comedy, Rawal knows how to play villainous (No Smoking) and character roles such as his stint in Baghban with equal flair.