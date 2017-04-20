The first quarter of 2017 has had some record-breaking highs with a number of films crossing the 100 crore mark. But then, the box office will also be known for some devastating lows that left a number of top filmmakers and actors bruised with the results. So here’s taking a look at some of the biggest box office duds that we had high expectations from.

Rangoon

Yes, the Vishal Bhardwaj who created Maqbool, Omkaara and Haider among other gems also made Rangoon, an ambitious love triangle with the war as the backdrop. The expectations were high but it turned out to be just another Bollywood potboiler and a messy climax that sealed its fate at the box-office. Even the presence of Kangana Ranaut, the woman with the Midas Touch, could not save film from being panned across the country.

Begum Jaan

The recently released Begum Jaan was definitely an assault to the senses and we have no idea why ace actors such as Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah took up the project in the first place. In reality, Srijit Mukherjee’s ambitious project (a remake of his own Bengali film) is nothing but a mockery to feminism and women in Hindi cinema.

Ok Jaanu

Even with the presence of a good-looking couple (Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur), some great dialogues, picturesque locations, Mani Ratnam’s screenplay and the fact that the couple were reuniting after delivering a blockbuster (Aashiqui 2), there was nothing that could save Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu from failing miserably at the box office.

Commando 2

Expectations were high from this Vidyut Jammwal starrer-film which was a sequel to the original Commando that gained a lot of popularity with the sheer intensity of the action scenes performed by Vidyut. The horribly executed screenplay of the sequel was one of the main reasons why it tanked at the box office.

Aa Gaya Hero

The only talking point of the film was the fact that Govinda was making a comeback after many years and that was reason enough for his loyal fans to relive the ‘90s era when Govinda was invincible. And with the success of MSG 2, we really though this one would wonders too. Too bad, it didn’t.