Reports of Kangana Ranaut’s plans to don the director’s hat is gaining traction since a long time now. The powerhouse performer and three-time national award winner is reportedly keen to expand her horizon as an artist and will soon be turning director after she wraps up with her shoot for Manikarnika.

According to recent reports, Kangana confirmed the fact that she has something in her mind and that the genre of the film will be comedy. It will be her debut directorial and there are chances she’ll be acting in the film as well.

In her upcoming venture she plays Rani Laxmibai on-screen which it is touted as a game-changer of sorts since the role is quite close to the actress’ heart.

And to come to think of it, this decision of Kangana’s doesn’t surprise us because we always thought that as a creative artist, Kangana has the potential to expand her horizons. She is young, she is dynamic, and her artistic inputs may change the direction Bollywood is heading towards these days. Having said that, besides Kangana, we also think there are a bunch of other actors who can don the director’s hat, sooner or later. It is just a matter of time.

Irrfan Khan

He’s one of the most recognized Bollywood faces across the globe and with all that talent and exposure, we’re pretty sure Irrfan would be able to carry the burden of a film adeptly.

Nawazuddin Siddhiqui

We think the intense Nawazuddin Siddhiqui can bring about the same intensity in a film if he ever decides to become a director.

Abhay Deol

One of the most sensible and honest actors around, Abhay Deol was recently in the news for his view on the endorsement of fairness creams. Likewise, he might be able to bring about some sense into Bollywood with his intellect and his progressive views.

Adil Hussain

He recently mentioned how underused and unexploited he is as an actor and that he wishes that more and more directors explore his talent in Bollywood. You know what is a better idea? If Adil decides to explore the director’s arena himself alongside acting in the film, it’ll be a treat to all his fans (including us).