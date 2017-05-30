Many believe that Vivek Oberoi might just have made it big in Bollywood had it not been for the Salman Khan controversy that we all know didn’t go down too well for the former. Almost 15 years since, the Saathiya actor is now a sport about the incident as he even cracked some jokes at his own expense during a recent promotional event organised by Y Films, the makers of his upcoming comedy Bank Chor.

Greeting the audiences at the outset of the event, Vivek joked, “Last time jab maine press conference bulayi thi, tab meri tashreef lag gayi thi…” making the obvious reference to the memorable press conference.

Giving further context to this existential gag, he added, “Those who didn’t get this, I would say you all are a Tubelight.”

The Tashreef Master & @riteishd #LagGayiTashreef A post shared by Y Films (@yfilmsofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Oh and by the way, this wasn’t even the highlight of evening as Riteish Deshmukh was asked to sit on the roast chair against the wrath of some members of the media with Oberoi as the master of the ceremony. The members of the roast panel had plenty of material to absolutely grill the actor (read Humshakals).

The event came almost a week after Riteish had called a similar fate upon himself on social media, having invited the Twitteratti to take digs at him. The gig was a fun ride nonetheless and we hope that this triggers a new trend of film promotions in the country.

Bank Chor releases on June 16.

Watch the full video here: