One after the other, dystopian novels have been topping the charts on Amazon’s hourly-updated bestseller US list. It’s a fitting sequel to everything that has happened in the world of late. Here’s a look at what great authors had predicted in these books and unfortunately, how a lot of it is coming true.

1984

Big Brother, Newspeak, Doublespeak – everything in this George Orwell classic bears resemblance to today. The visionary had stated years ago that ‘War is not meant to be won, it’s meant to be continuous.’

Origins of Totalitarianism

Hannah Arendt’s post-World War II novel talks about “the calm that settles after all hopes have died.” And many don’t consider this book about anti-Semitism, imperialism and totalitarianism only history anymore.

Animal Farm

Another George Orwell bestseller on the list, this political satire is selling like hotcakes these days. And no wonder, because it draws parallels between today’s capitalist global system and a farmer who exploits his animals for personal benefit.

It Can’t Happen Here

Fascism seems to be back in fashion and that’s what Sinclair Lewis’ novel had predicted in 1935. The novel describes the rise of Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip, a politician who defeats Franklin Delano Roosevelt and is elected President of the United States. Sounds familiar?

Neuromancer

This 1984 sci-fi novel by William Gibson foresaw much about the modern internet. Along with introducing the concept of a worldwide network of computers—the internet—he also predicted the negative sides of such a system well ahead of these developments.

