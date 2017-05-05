Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore him. Chetan Bhagat’s been making news ever since his first book Five Point Someone hit bookstores. He may have his share of haters (including our entire MW team), but he also has his share of followers.

Ideally, we wouldn’t want him to get any more traction than he does, but we know that a few thousands won’t make a difference. So, in final analysis, it’s good to follow him since you get plenty of reasons to bash him. An activity that helps vent out your anger and frustration.

Well, CB – if your books can be termed literature, I am not sure what Shakespeare and Dostoevsky were doing.

How much money did Apple pay you for that?

This is so lame, it hurts.

How old are you Chetan? 17?

 