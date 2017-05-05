Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore him. Chetan Bhagat’s been making news ever since his first book Five Point Someone hit bookstores. He may have his share of haters (including our entire MW team), but he also has his share of followers.

Ideally, we wouldn’t want him to get any more traction than he does, but we know that a few thousands won’t make a difference. So, in final analysis, it’s good to follow him since you get plenty of reasons to bash him. An activity that helps vent out your anger and frustration.

I wrote a book. Many say it changed Indian literary landscape .But elitists have a problem and label it communal. https://t.co/hjmt516TOF — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 24, 2017

Am honoured DU added my books to their course. Literature is about being open minded, reading the classics as well as the contemporary. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

Well, CB – if your books can be termed literature, I am not sure what Shakespeare and Dostoevsky were doing.

How much money did Apple pay you for that?

I think lalbattis should be allowed only if the powerful people are ready to put it on top of their heads as well. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 19, 2017

This is so lame, it hurts.

If you have a set of friends where u have to diss the popular to look cool,feel sorry for you.Stayed away from such fake people all my life — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 23, 2017

How old are you Chetan? 17?