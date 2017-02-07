There are a number of phenomenal women who’ve influenced us through their words and ideas and who’ve played a major role in shaping the literary landscape of India. Breaking through social constraints, these incredibly talented writers have always captivated their readers with fresh perspectives on societal issues and their great insights into the complexities of human nature. So, here’s taking a look at some of the most inspirational female authors who we’re forever crushing on, and whose body of work leaves a lasting impression in the minds of the readers.

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy needs no introduction. One of the most celebrated authors around the world, she is best known for her novel The God Of Small Things for which she won the 1997 Booker Prize for fiction. This elegant lady is also the winner of the Sahitya Academy Award in 2006 (which she refused to accept) for The Algebra of Infinite Justice, which is a collection of essays. Also, there’s some great new for her fans. Her next novel titled The Ministry of Utmost Happiness is set to release soon.

Arundhathi Subramaniam

An award-winning poet, artist and eminent writer on spirituality, Arundhati Subramaniam’s body of work includes Where I live: New & Selected Poems, Sadhguru: More Than a Life (which is a biography on the renowned mystic) and more. This elegant and dreamy-eyed poet is also the winner of the Khushwant Singh Memorial Prize in 2015, which was awarded to her during the Jaipur Literary Festival.

Anita Desai

One of the most reputed writers of the country, Anita Desai has been nominated for the Booker Prize at least three times. The recipient of the Sahitya Academy Award for her novel Fire on the Mountain, and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 for her contribution to literature, this fantastic writer is also the winner of the British Guardian Prize for The Village By The Sea.

Jhumpa Lahiri

The woman with the hypnotic eyes, Jhumpa Lahiri won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for Interpreter of Maladies in 2000, and the Hollywood film The Namesake, starring Tabu, was actually an adaptation of her brilliant book of the same name. Quite recently, Jhumpa Lahiri explored an unusual topic in her new book The Clothing Of Books, where she discusses about book covers playing a major role in attracting readers.

Annie Zaidi

Her first collection of essays called Knowing Turf: Bantering with Bandit and other True Tales was shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award in 2010. And according to P. Sainath, “The stories on Dalits in the Punjab easily rank amongst the best done on the subject. Above all, it is the quality of the story-telling that grips you. A beautifully written book”. Need we say more?

