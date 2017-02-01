Every year, one film from around the world wins the Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars. Despite producing such a huge number of films, India has never won the trophy, but have been nominated thrice. Over the last ten years, films from Denmark, France, Austria, Poland and Canada have earned some nominations and it is safe to say that the Academy likes films from these countries. The Academy also likes films with a war theme as three of the films that won in the last 10 years were of that genre.

Since these are all great films, there isn’t a single one you should miss if you call yourself a cinephile. Let’s look at their trailers.

The Lives Of Others (Germany)

The Counterfeiters (Austria)

Departures (Japan)

The Secret In Their Eyes (Argentina)

In A Better World (Denmark)

A Separation (Iran)

Amour (Austria)

The Great Beauty (Italy)

Ida (Poland)

Son of Saul (Hungary)