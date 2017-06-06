Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar will now star in a movie, and this isn’t the first time a reality show has given someone a ticket to Bollywood. Let’s take a look at few such other stars.

Ayushmann Khurrana



Ayushmann Khurrana was a MTV Roadies contestant before he became a national sensation with Pani Da Rang song from Vicky Donor. “I might not be as extroverted as Vicky from Vicky Donor, but neither am I as simple as Prem [Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha]. But there are parts of me in both of them. And yes, they are very middle-class characters and at the same time, people are also accepting cinema that is more rooted and real, and that is also the kind of cinema I enjoy personally,” Khurrana said in an interview for our May cover story.

Rannvijay Singh



Rannvijay Singh is another actor who started out by being a MTV Roadies contestant. Though his acting career never took off, Rannvijay was seen in films like Action Replayy and 3 AM.

Gautam Gulati



“We love, we love, Gauti!” became a chant during Bigg Boss 8, where Gautam Gulati found a lot of fans. Since then, Gautam has starred in TV shows and films. He has played Ravi Shastri’s role in the Mohammad Azharuddin-biopic ‘Azhar’, and will also be seen in Behen Hogi Teri, which is releasing this week.

Abhijeet Sawant



Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol, and his song Mohabbatein Lutaaunga topped the music charts for a long time. But, his singing career in Bollywood never really took off. However, he was given the lead role in a film called Lottery. Unfortunately for him, the movie tanked badly at the box office.

Meiyang Chang



Maiyang Chang is another Indian Idol contestant who managed to find some success even after the show was done and dusted with. Chang played a pivotal role in Badmaash Company, and was also seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.