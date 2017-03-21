Phllauri is releasing this week and I can’t wait to see Anushka Sharma play the role of a friendly ghost. Unfortunately or fortunately, I haven’t seen (or met) any friendly (or scary) ghost in my life. That said, Indian cinema has had several films where top actors have made us believe in ghosts and spirits. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Shah Rukh Khan (Paheli)

This film was India’s entry to the Oscars, and deservedly so. Directed by Amol Palekar, the film sees Shah Rukh Khan play a double role. Towards the end, both the real SRK and ghost SRK come face to face, and people are unable to decide who is real and who is fake.

Amitabh Bachchan (Bhoothnath)

In Bhootnath, Amitabh Bachcan plays a friendly ghost in a movie that has been adapted from Oscar Wilde’s The Canterville Ghost. It was a movie made for children, and found more than its fair share of fans.

Vivek Oberoi (Darna Mana Hai)

In one of the six segments from Darna Mana Hai, Vivek Oberoi plays a ghost who gives Nana Patekar a lift. Nana Patekar then pretends to be a ghost himself, but later reveals that he was only trying to play a prank. Oberoi says that the prank didn’t work on him because he was a ghost for real. At the end, Oberoi disappears leaving Nana Patekar in a state of shock.

Ajay Devgan (Kaal)

Ajay Devgan plays the role of Kaali who first guides a group of people (and saves them when a group of tigers try to attack them) in a jungle, but later starts killing them one by one. What follows is a chilly ride, where only three of the six friends in the group manage to survive.

Salman Khan (Hello Brother)



A movie where real life brothers, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan join hands to act in a movie directed by the third brother – Sohail Khan. In the movie, Salman Khan gets killed and his heart is transplanted into Arbaaz Khan. Due to this, only Arbaaz can see Salman’s ghost and this results in a lot of comedy.