The poster for Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 is out, and we’re excited to see how the actor pulls off the role. But while we wait for the movie, which is slated to release later this year, let’s take a look at some instances where actors did full justice to their double roles.

Duplicate (Shah Rukh Khan)



It might not rank as SRK’s most successful film, but we think he did full justice to his double roles as Manu and Babloo. While Manu is a deadly gangster with no mercy, Babloo is a simple chef who is too cute to cause any harm.

Kaminey (Shahid Kapoor)



An extremely stylish film, Kaminey sees Shahid Kapoor play contrasting roles. One is Guddu, who has a habit of stuttering and the other is Charlie, who is a gangster who likes to take shortcuts to success.

Gopi Kishan (Sunil Shetty)



Sunil Shetty was known for acting in action films, but he has nailed his double roles as Gopi and Kishan in this comedy film which is a gem. While Gopi is a cop, Kishan is a gangster and their identical faces results in some rib-tickling confusion.

Fan (Shah Rukh Khan)



Shah Rukh Khan plays both the star and his obsessed fan in this unconventional film. The film is high on VFX, and is about the transformation of a crazy fan who can’t hear anything bad about his favourite hero, to a sinister criminal who wants to destroy the star.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (Hrithik Roshan)



This was Hrithik Roshan’s debut film and it was pretty brave of him to do a double role straight away. Thankfully, this deviation from the norm worked and shot him to nationwide stardom. The story was that of a poor man (Rohit) who is a singer, but gets killed because he falls in love with a rich man’s daughter. Hrithik returns as Raj, and takes revenge on Rohit’s killers.