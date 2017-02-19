Films are one of the most unpredictable businesses to get into, but these actors have shown that with courage and a passion for cinema, one can be successful. Despite having one of the most well-paid jobs in the country, they have shown courage to direct films that they believe in. Let’s take a look at some actor-turned-directors in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s acting chops were never in doubt, but he’s proved that he has a great acumen for direction too. Aamir Khan delivered one of Indian cinema’s finest gems in Taare Zameen Par. We can’t wait for the next time he decides to direct.

Naseeruddin Shah

It’s tough to find an actor as versatile and prolific as Naseeruddin Shah. From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to A Wednesday, Shah’s performances have always caught our eye. His stint as a director too didn’t turn out badly, and he gave us a beautiful film with Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das was always known as an actress known for doing artistic films over commercial blockbusters. As a director too, Das has stuck to her beliefs and made Firaaq which was based on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Hema Malini

The Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini’s beauty made her one of the most-loved woman Indian cinema has ever seen. After he career as a leading lady finished, Hema turned her attention to direction and made the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Aashna Hai.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan’s career as an actor never really took off, and there are less than a handful of films that we would like to remember him by. His stint as a director though wasn’t as bad, and he delivered a superhit with Dabangg 2.