Not many would disagree with the fact that films are a high-risk business, considering most movies flop at the box office. So it is a surprise when actors who already have enough money to pay all their bills, risk their moolah to produce films. While some films bomb, we look at actor turned producers who have ended up laughing their way to the bank.

Let’s take a look at some such actor-turned-producers in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was a popular actor in the 90s and his super stardom would command extremely high pay packets. He used that money to form Dreamz Unlimited with Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza, but later went on to form his own production company known as Red Chillies Entertainment.

John Abraham

John Abraham became a star after playing a thief in Dhoom, but he was not satisfied just being a popular actor. He turned his attention to production as well, and delivered a super successful hit with Vicky Donor.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s acting has won him fans and accolades, but he’s proved that he has a great appetite for earning big money too by producing superhit films. Aamir Khan Productions have delivered some of Indian cinema’s finest gems in Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal.

Anushka Sharma

It’s not common for actresses to become producers, but Anushka Sharma has proved that she stands out from the pack. Among the films she has produced include NH10, a thriller based in Haryana where violent kidnappings are common.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan’s career as an actor didn’t turn out the way he would have liked, and there are not many films we would like to remember him by. His stint as a producer though wasn’t as bad, and he delivered superhits with Dabangg and Dabangg 2.