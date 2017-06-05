While the likes of Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have chosen to get married to their co-stars, there are a bunch of actresses who’ve preferred the company of wealthy businessmen. Recently, Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and that piece of news has led us to take a look at some Indian actresses who’ve tied the knot with successful entrepreneurs.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty broke a lot of hearts by marrying Raj Kundra, who had made a fortune by investing in a wide range of ventures – from real estate to mining. “I’ve waited so long for my wedding. Outwardly, the only thing that’s different are the choodas and the way I’m dressed. Inside me, everything feels the same. I’ve known Raj for so long that it feels no different otherwise,” Shilpa was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Juhi Chawla

Every 90s kid will admit to having a huge crush on Juhi Chawla, and we are no different. Juhi made us go weak in the knees with her performances, and it seems she had a similar effect on Jay Mehta (who owns The Mehta Group of Companies). Jay is also a co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Tina Munim

Tina Munim’s (or Tina Ambani) wedding with Anil Ambani, is probably the most famous actress-businessman jodi in India. Interestingly, their love story had plenty of hiccups initially and there was a long period where the duo didn’t speak to each other at all.

Celina Jaitley

You’ve got to feel a little envious of Celina Jaitley. She didn’t have the best films in her kitty, but that didn’t stop her from living the good life. Celina found love in the form of Peter Haag, an Austrian businessman. The duo are already parents to two twin sons, and believe it or not, are expecting twins again. “Doctor was doing ultrasound and Peter asked the doctor if it is twins this time too. Doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked,” Celina told PTI.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar is best remembered for her item number (Khallas) from Ram Gopal Verma’s Company. That song was a superhit, unlike the many films done by her. In 2009, Isha married restaurateur Timmy Narang. “We met at the gym in 2005 but I was just out of a tumultuous relationship so we remained friends. Also, I was bothered because Timmy was so rich. I usually don’t like rich men because I feel they believe they can buy love but Timmy wasn’t like that,” Koppikar said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Image courtesy: Instagram Pages of the actresses, YouTube video of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal