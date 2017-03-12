Sania Mirza recently confirmed that a biopic on her life will get made, which will probably be based on her autobiography Ace Against Odds. While there are many actresses in Bollywood who would give an arm and a leg to play that role, we’ve zeroed in on five women who we think will do justice to the character.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was once on the heavier side, but she is currently in the best shape of her life. We think her smile is infectious, just like Sania’s. And with sensible make-up and fashion styling, Parineeti can look a lot like Sania too. See their picture together, don’t they look like sisters?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is this generation’s best actress and there is no doubt that she will relish the opportunity of playing a role in a women oriented film like Sania’s biopic. She also has the ability to convey all the emotions that comes with sport – the unbridled joy of victory that tastes incredibly sweet and the unforgiving feeling of loss that’s a bitter pill to swallow.

Radhika Apte

If the movie’s budget doesn’t allow someone like an Alia Bhatt to play the role, we’ll bank on Radhika Apte. She might not be as commercially viable, but we are sure that she will do full justice to the role. Like actually learn to play a bit of tennis herself to look convincing. And who knows? The film’s success might make her a superstar.

Disha Patani

You’ve seen Disha Patani playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s lover in MS Dhoni’s biopic. How about seeing her play Sania Mirza? We like her as an actress and since she hasn’t done too many films, it’ll be easy for audiences to accept her as Sania.

Sanya Malhotra

Remember Babita Phogat from Dangal? The role was played by Sanya Malhotra, and even though it was a side-role, her performance caught our eye. We are sure she will arouse the same emotions in the audience, that Fatima Sana Shaikh (Geeta Phogat) was able to arouse in Dangal.