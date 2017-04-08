If there are people who really know the meaning of love, it’s Bollywood actors. After all, they are the ones who do so many songs and movies based on romance. In their personal lives too, Bollywood actors have proved that they look beyond good looks and money, when it comes to choosing their life partner.

A lot of them have married non-actors, who don’t have to take the effort to play someone else. However, since wishful thinking is our favorite timepass, here are some better halves of famous actors that we would love to see in a fictional setting.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput proved that she can be smart and sassy, by appearing in a Koffee With Karan episode with husband Shahid Kapoor. We are sure she can do a much better job than many young actresses in our country, and if we could give her a role – it would be in a romantic comedy where the guy tries all the tricks in the book to woo her.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan has made some special appearances in songs, but we’d like to see her in a full fledged role. Surely, living with SRK for so many years must have taught her a thing or two about acting. One role that would pe perfect for her – playing Aryan or Suhana’s mother in their debut film.

Daniel Weber

A lot of men in India are jealous of Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone’s husband. We think Weber should make these men more jealous by doing a steamy thriller where he shares some intimate moments with Sunny. Surely, if he is loved by Leone, he must be a rockstar in bed.

Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte’s husband Benedict Taylor is a musician, so he definitely knows a thing or two about being a showman. He can be perfect for the role of a heartbroken lover, who plays music to heal his wounds. It doesn’t have to be commercial cinema. A slow-paced, beautifully shot art film will do more justice to Benedict’s talent.

Avantika Malik

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik has certainly got the looks (and sweetness) to be a Bollywood actress. Ideally, she and Imran should do a semi-autobiographical film based on incidents from their own lives.