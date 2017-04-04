The Justice League trailer was out last week, and we can’t wait for November to see all our favourite superheroes unite. In comparison to Hollywood, our Hindi film industry doesn’t produce enough superhero films. That said, wishful thinking is part of our job profile, and today, we have decided to cast Indian actors as Justice League superheroes.

Superman – Ranveer Singh



Ranveer Singh has a ripped body, an attitude to die for and we think he can pull off the Superman suit with great elan. Also, we think he is very stylish while doing action scenes.

Batman – Hrithik Roshan



Hrithik Roshan is already used to wearing a mask for Krrish, and we think that playing Batman won’t be very difficult for him. He can rock a batmobile, just like he rocked bikes in Dhoom 2.

Flash – Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan’s innocent look mixed with an appetite for humour is perfect for the role of Flash. We can’t imagine anyone else from Bollywood zipping around at breakneck speeds.

Wonder Woman – Deepika Padukone



If there’s one woman in Bollywood who can play Wonder Woman, it’s Deepika Padukone. She’s strong, she’s fierce and she can kick some serious ass.

Aquaman – John Abraham



John Abraham looks closest to Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman for real. His strong physique, intimidating eyes and incredible swagger are exactly what is needed to for the role.