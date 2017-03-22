Making it big in Bollywood is no mean feat as thousands of people come to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams. Even for actors who are born into film families don’t have it easy, considering the ruthless nature of box office. One thing that helps these actors stay inspired in such a competitive environment is looking up to actors who are senior to them.

Let’s take a look at some actors and the ones who give them #ActingGoals.

Ranveer Singh – Govinda

Love you Sir! 😘@Govinda_HeroNo1 #AaGayaHero A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Ranveer Singh is probably the most energetic actor we’ve seen on screen, and one of the reasons why that is the case is because he idolized Govinda while growing up. “I am probably one of his biggest fans. I have seen his films — some of them more than 50 times,” Ranveer told reporters while promoting his film Kill Dil.

Shah Rukh Khan – Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan is a role model for many actors like Riteish Deshmukh, but the one actor that inspired him the most was Dilip Kumar. “Even words like ‘icon’ are very less for him. He is the forefather, the pillar of the film industry… Amongst the last few pillars left,” Shah Rukh said in a press conference.

Priyanka Chopra – Madhuri Dixit

Priyanka Chopra is now making waves in Hollywood but the one woman who inspired her a lot was Madhuri Dixit. PeeCee even paid a grand tribute to the actress during Filmfare awards, where she performed some of Madhuri’s biggest hits with great panache.

Amitabh Bachchan – Dilip Kumar

Just like SRK, Amitabh Bachchan too was inspired by Dilip Kumar. “I have admired his performances, for to me they have remained beyond any fault. I have admired his intellect, and the way he has translated that into his work. And I have admired his clarity of speech in whichever language he speaks,” Big B revealed in an interview with Firstpost.

Alia Bhatt – Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt may be the next big thing in Bollywood, and we all love her performances. However, the one actor that she looked up to while growing up was Kareena Kapoor. “Not only her films but also her interviews, her pictures, her adas and expressions. Uff! I love her, she’s fab. I’ve learnt so much just by looking at her,” Alia was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.