One of the leading ladies of Bolllywood right now, Anushka Sharma has chosen to go deglam for her upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri. She had gone down this road for Sultan as well and gives us enough reasons to revisit some of these understated personas played by Bollywood actresses in the past.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Jab We Met





Sitting right at top is Mrs Khan’s performance for this Imtiaz Ali film. We’d be lying if we said we don’t fall in love with Kareena’s Geet everytime we see her on screen.

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab





The 24-year-old has done a vast variety of roles in her short career so far and has even managed to go deglam successfully, once under Abhishek Chaubey’s direction and previously for Highway.

Katrina Kaif – Rajneeti





One would seldom associate Katrina with less glamour but she pulled it off with aplomb in Rajneeti. It could even be tagged as one of her best acting performances ever.

Priyanka Chopra – Barfi





Talking of personal bests, this one also ranks right up there for Piggy Chops despite shedding all the sparkle and makeup. It even bagged her a truckload of awards that year.

Rani Mukherjee – Black





Sanjay Leela Bhansali has achieved a lot of things in his career and getting Rani Mukherjee to portray Michelle was one of them. It was a remarkable feat for both the actor and the director.