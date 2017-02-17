Recently, we saw the likes of Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor come out with their own autobiographies and we thoroughly enjoyed reading them. It’s lovely to see a life less ordinary (all Bollywood celebs live it) captured through the many chapters of a book. While we are happy with the number of autobiographies available, we wouldn’t mind if these celebrities decide to share their story too.

Amitabh Bachchan

The man behind India’s favourite baritone has had a life full of ups and downs, and it will make for great reading. His days as a struggling actor would make up a chapter, while his rise as the angry young man will make another interesting chapter.

Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra is known for his reclusiveness, which is why we would like it if he opened up about his life through an autobiography. From making one of India’s most successful movie with DDLJ to heading the most influential production house in Bollywood, Chopra’s life will serve as inspiration to many.

Madhuri Dixit

One of the most beautiful, if not the most beautiful woman to have graced the silver screen, Madhuri Dixit’s life will be a fascinating read. How was the experience working with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan? That’s just one of the many questions we would like to have answered through the book.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s life as a Bollywood actor has been a long and illustrious one. He’s played many loveable characters like Sanju in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Bhuvan in Rang De Basanti, and we would like to know more about his life than we already know. His perfectionism as an actor, his ability to get under the skin, his school days – we can’t resist reading up about these things.

Salman Khan

If there’s one person who has been extremely successful despite courting several controversies, it’s Salman Khan. Be it running a charity, acting in superhit blockbusters or hosting TV shows like Dus Ka Dum, Salman knows how to do it all. It’ll be wonderful if he comes out with a tell-all book about his life at the top of Bollywood for so many years.