Kangana Ranaut, the woman who minces no words and abides by her own rules, turns 30 today!

Hailing from a small town in Himachal Pradesh, the Queen actress has come a long way and already has three National Awards and four Filmfare awards to her kitty, making her one of the most sought-after actresses of the current times. She made her debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Gangster after a chance meeting with director Anurag Basu and then the rest is history. In no time, this one-of-a-kind actress made a unique space for herself in the film industry with not just her performances, but also her truthfulness and her unapologetic attitude.

This badass box-office queen was also in the news lately when she showed Karan Johar the mirror and declared that she doesn’t really feel the need to work with the Khans. And as far as her career choices are concerned, she’s made some really great moves by choosing strong women-oriented roles due to which she has been dubbed a revolutionary figure in an industry which has, in the past, been mostly driven by men. So on that note, we thought we’d make a list of roles Kangana would have aced, had she been a part of those films because we think this no-nonsense woman is really capable of carrying an entire film on her shoulders. Take a look.

Mardaani

Of course, this one was an obvious choice. She’s feisty; she isn’t afraid of authority and now she’s also proved her action skills in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. Kangana is absolutely perfect for the role of a cop, working with Mumbai Crime Branch, who is exposed to the dirty world of child trafficking.

Dev D

Well, this one’s a tough choice. With the kind of deeply flawed characters Kangana has played on-screen, we think she’d be an absolute delight playing all three characters from Dev D. So whether she portrays the drug-snorting and lovelorn Dev or the indifferent Chanda who is a prostitute, or even Dev’s childhood sweetheart Paro, Kangana is the perfect choice.

Omkara

There could have been no other actor but Saif Ali Khan who perfected the role of a foul-mouthed rustic dacoit whose insecurity and envy pushes him to falsely implicate Omkara’s lover in an affair with Kesu. But if you come to think of it, there is someone who could do an even better job, if the role was written for a woman. Kangana has already floored us all with her wild avatar in Revolver Rani and it comes without saying, she’ll easily fit into Saif’s shoes and maybe even outdo him. Who knows.

Ek Haseena Thi

Urmila Matondkar has always been experimental with her roles and so has Kangana. Ek Haseena Thi was a film where a woman named Sarika wants to avenge everyone who has wronged her. The most wanted on her list is Karan, who has apparently ruined her life. Does Karan ring a bell? Well, it sure does for us. And we’ll definitely be rooting for Kangana in this one.

Piku

Being the poster woman of feminism, this one is an obvious selection. We did love Deepika in the film too, but we definitely wish to watch the Kangana’s version, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Two power-house performers sharing the same screen is all we wish for.

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! More power to you.