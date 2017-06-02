Recently, Shah Rukh Khan met Brad Pitt at the premier of War Machine. The two seemed to enjoy each other’s company, with Pitt admitting that he won’t be fit for a Bollywood movie as song and dance isn’t his cup of tea.

We think Pitt is just being modest, and it won’t be hard for him to pick up the ropes of Bollywood. In fact, he would make a great companion to SRK in some films that the Raees actor has done. We know, it’s a far-fetched dream, but what’s wrong with a little wishful thinking?

Karan Arjun



In Karan Arjun, Pitt can comfortably play Salman Khan’s character of Karan/Ajay. He can fight, he can put up a perennially serious face and he can play the obedient son. Songs like Bhangra Paale will be tough for him, but we think he will have a lot of fun learning the steps.

Kal Ho Naa Ho



Pitt has got an appetite for comedy, and we would like to see him play Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit. It’s a side role, but not one without challenges. For example, Pitt might be tested when he plays the cute guy in songs like Kuch Toh Hua Hai.

Ra.One



In Ra.One, Pitt could do a much better job than what Arjun Rampal (he was terrible) did as the main antagonist. We know it’s a bad film, but with Pitt’s entry, it might turn into something worth watching. Or probably something so bad that it’s good.

Main Hoon Na



Again, Pitt could have done a much better job than what Sunil Shetty did as the main antagonist of the film. He would have avoided the song and dance too, as there’s quite a few of them in the Farah Khan directed flick.

Darr



Nobody can replace SRK as Rahul Mehra in Darr, but Sunny Deol’s Sunil Malhotra is a role that Pitt could pull off with panache. Probably, the last action sequence where Rahul and Sunil face off would be much more sinister with Pitt in the mix of things.