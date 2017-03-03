We might envy the Bollywood stars for their money and lavish lifestyle, but they have their share of troubles too – the number one problem being the insecurity that revolves around the release of each film. Many stars who found success in some films, had to take a break from their work because their star value dropped and film offers dried up. However, with Govinda making a comeback with Aa Gaya Hero and Rani Mukherjee touted to star in Hichki, we look at some other actors who we wish should make a comeback.

Karishma Kapoor



Karishma Kapoor was the top actress once upon a time with superhits like Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai, but she has stopped working in films since a long time. Karishma, please come back. We miss you a lot.

Sunil Shetty



Sunil Shetty was among the most loved action heroes in the 90s and he has shown an appetite for comedy too with cult films like Hera Pheri. We haven’t seen him in a while, and really hope that he make a return. He may not do lead roles, but at least he should act as a supporting actor like Jackie Shroff does now.

Sonali Bendre



An epitome of beauty, we had a huge crush on Sonali Bendre as children. Even now, she looks to have aged gracefully and will pull off a romantic film based on two middle-aged couples with panache. Can someone quickly make it?

Twinkle Khanna



Even though she has been in the news for writing hilarious columns and releasing books, we want Twinkle Khanna back as an actress. We are sure her acting skills would have improved with time and maturity. As for her beauty, she can still give some of the current actors a complex when she walks into a room.

Bobby Deol



Bobby Deol’s roles in films like Soldier and Ajnabee were appreciated, but his roles in Bardaasht and Jurm were not. However, it’s sad that we haven’t seen him for a while. He’s slated to act in Shreyas Talpade directed Poster Boys and we hope the film gets made and released without any hiccups. Also, we would like him to sign more films not necessarily as the protagonist.