It’s a tough job being a Bollywood director. You are supposed to create at least 2 hours of entertainment that will not bore the audiences and lead to multi-crore losses for the producers. But, some directors can do their job fine, and on top of that, they can do other jobs too.

Let’s take a look at some directors who multi-task.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has directed films like Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar is also a fine actor. He is remembered most for his portrayal of Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Not only does Sanjay Leela Bhansali produce and direct grand magnum opuses that are a delight to the senses, he can also compose some breathtaking melodies and has given music for his films like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Vishal Bharadwaj

The man who brings Shakespeare to life in Indian settings, has a great ear for music too. In fact, he started as a music composer in films like Maachis, and later went on to become a critically acclaimed director.

Karan Johar

The main man of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar can don many hats. Aside from producing and directing films, Karan hosts a very popular chat show called Koffee With Karan. Also, he showed his acting skills in the movie Bombay Velvet.

Farah Khan

Before she became a director, and produced big budget masala entertainers like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, Farah Khan was a choreographer. Some of the popular songs she has given the dance moves for include Pehla Nasha and Chaiyya Chaiyya.