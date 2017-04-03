Cinema does run in the blood of some families, and these talented sister duos are proof. In most cases, one sister’s accomplishments far outweighs the other but that is understood given the competitive nature of Bollywood industry as well as the luck factor involved.

We only wish all the sister duos in India find similar success, but unfortunately we don’t live in an utopic world. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the famous duos.

Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor

Probably, the only sister duo where both siblings have managed to reach the No. 1 actress of their generation status. The Kapoors have contributed a lot of actors to Bollywood, but LoLo (Karishma) and BeBo (Kareena) seem to be the best ones when it comes to actresses.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

With Her! New York lunch scenes so much funnnn @Priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/8OEZfzdJGt — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) August 17, 2016

Both of them look good, both of them can sing and both of them are sisters. Even though, Priyanka Chopra might be way more successful (what with Hollywood roles and international fame), Parineeti has held her own as an actress and we can’t wait to see her rock the screens in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

While we don’t see many sisters do a film together, we saw Shilpa and Shamita share screen space in Fareb. Unfortuantely, the film didn’t do too well and Shamita’s career never really took off. However, Shilpa has managed to find enough success with films like Dhadkan and Baazigar.

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan

One of the most beautiful woman in our country in our opinion, Shruti Haasan is daughter to the legendary Kamal Haasan. Her sister, Akshara Hassan may not have done even a fraction of the number of films done by Shruti, but we saw her in Shamitabh – a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherjee

Kajol’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was so good, that we think that they make the best Bollywood on-screen couple of all time having done films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, DDLJ and Karan Arjun. On the other hand, Tanishaa hasn’t been able to match the same success and ended up being a part of Bigg Boss – a show filled with celebrities who are out of work.