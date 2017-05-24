Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, is the newest star kid to make his baby steps in Bollywood. He’ll be starring in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is going to be directed by father Sunny himself. Surely, the man with the dhai kilo ka haath won’t leave any stone unturned to ensure that Karan finds even greater success in Bollywood than he did.

He is not the first father to launch his son though. Let’s take a look at some others.

Hrithik Roshan (launched by Rakesh Roshan)

Hrithik Roshan’s launch was the stuff dreams are made of. Rakesh Roshan directed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and the movie became an instant sensation. Hrithik became such a star that even notebooks and school bags were manufactured with his face on it. Till date, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai remains Hrithik’s most successful film (if not in terms of money, then in terms of popularity.)

Mustafa (launched by Abbas-Mustan)

Just like Hrithik’s debut was the stuff of dreams, Mustafa’s debut was the stuff of nightmares. He was launched by his father Abbas of the infamous Abbas-Mustan duo. The movie tanked at the box office, and we want to personally meet the producers who will sponsor his next movie to check if they have a head or not.

Akshaye Khanna (launched by Vinod Khanna)

Akshaye Khanna may not have delivered as many hit films as he would have liked to, but he has still managed to earn our respect through his performance in films like Taal, Dil Chahta Hai and Gandhi, My Father. Akshaye made his debut in a film called Himalay Putra which was produced by his father Vinod Khanna.

Fardeen Khan (launched by Feroz Khan)

Another star son who failed to establish himself as an able actor, Fardeen Khan got into Bollywood only because he had a successful father in Feroz Khan. His debut film Prem Aggan (which is the butt of many jokes even now) was written, directed and produced by Feroz Khan. Shockingly, he even earned a best debut award in Filmfare for his performance.

Rishi Kapoor (launched by Raj Kapoor)

Rishi Kapoor’s debut film as a lead actor was Bobby, which was produced and directed by his father Raj Kapoor. The movie was a big success, and Rishi Kapoor made a name for himself as a romantic hero. Interestingly, Rishi didn’t carry the tradition and let his son, Ranbir Kapoor get launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali instead.