There’s a new trend in Bollywood – to use song names from yesteryears as movie title names. Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are just some examples. We are not sure if it’s a good trend, but then since we are not paying money to produce these films, we know that our opinion doesn’t matter a lot. That’s why we thought it would be best to look into the future and see if there are any movies that could be made based on current songs. The list is amazing.

Agar Tum Saath Ho



This has to be a love story about unrequited love, probably starring someone like Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chitta Ve



Indian films on drugs are rare, which is why we would love to see a film called Chitta Ve – something that could star a young talent, like SRK’s son Aryan Khan.

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se



Neerja was one of the most memorable movies in recent times, and this song pumps up our energy levels every time we hear it. It could make for a great movie name too – perhaps an ensemble action film about a bunch of people who save the day.

Channa Mereya



Channa Mereya is a beautiful song so we won’t like to see a typical Bollywood entertainer, with that name. It’ll be better if it’s an art film starring someone like Rajkumar Rao about love and loss.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi



We hated the movie Befikre, but this song was like a breath of fresh air. It’ll also make for an interesting romantic comedy about two guys chasing one girl. Perhaps the trio that did Student Of The Year (Varun, Alia and Sidharth) can make a return for this film.