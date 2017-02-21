It’s that time of the year again, when citizens have the power to choose the person they want as their leader. While a lot of people don’t care (and blame all politicians for being thieves), the celebrities who have packed schedules have found time to complete their responsibility and vote.

Let’s take a look at some stars who have got their fingers inked.

Ranveer Singh

V O T E 👆 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Rekha

BMC Elections: Bollywood actress Rekha casts her vote in Mumbai. (TOI) pic.twitter.com/2isDI20vC7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 21, 2017

Anushka Sharma

Started my morning by casting my vote.Voting is our collective duty towards our country & its progress.Pls go out & vote 🙏🏼#VoteKarMaharashtra 🇮🇳 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

John Abraham

Cast your vote..I cast mine!! #BMCElections2017 A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Shraddha Kapoor

Done voting. Please exercise your right to vote! A post shared by Shraddha ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:39pm PST