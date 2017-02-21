It’s that time of the year again, when citizens have the power to choose the person they want as their leader. While a lot of people don’t care (and blame all politicians for being thieves), the celebrities who have packed schedules have found time to complete their responsibility and vote.

Let’s take a look at some stars who have got their fingers inked.

Ranveer Singh

 

V O T E 👆

Rekha

 

Anushka Sharma

 

John Abraham

 

 

Cast your vote..I cast mine!! #BMCElections2017

Shraddha Kapoor

 

 

Done voting. Please exercise your right to vote!

