Starting a business is one of the gutsiest things one can do in today’s competitive environment. Running Shaadi, which will release tomorrow is also based on a group of people who start a venture that helps people elope. This is not the first time a film has been based on an entrepreneurial character, and we’re taking a look at some of them.

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year



One film that didn’t succeed at the box office, but earned great acclaim later, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year follows the journey of an underperforming salesman (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who turns against his company to form his own start-up with the help of some friends.

Band Baaja Baaraat



Ranveer Singh’s first film, Band Baaja Baaraat is based on the lives of two youngsters who join hands to form a business revolving around organising weddings. The couple finds success when they are together, but learn lessons the hard way when they separate.

Guru



One of Abhishek Bachchan’s most successful films, Guru is about the journey of a young Gujarati who works hard to become one of the biggest businessman in the country. He begins small, but rises fast, sometimes even using illegal means to earn great profits.

Raees



A recent release, Raees sees Shah Rukh Khan start off by becoming a bootlegger for a liquor baron in Gujarat. He later leaves his mentor, to start his own business and becomes really big – so much so, that he troubles the biggest people of the state.

Badmaash Company



Badmaash Company, starring Shahid Kapoor sees four people join hands to start a business where they bypass customs and import expensive items to sell them without spending too much. Like every business, theirs too has its share of ups and downs.