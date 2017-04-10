While the entire country is obsessed with the Khans and the Kapoors of Bollywood, a hipster finds pride in loving lesser known celebrities. If you identify yourself as someone who appreciates art and cinema meant for a discerning audience, and are new to India, then here are some names that you should look up. Be warned, these men and women are so talented, that it’s very easy to fall in love with them.

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh played a career-defining role in last year’s hit Neerja, but that’s not why we love the Parsi actor. We love him because the drop dead handsome guy did a photoshoot with us, where he donned some wonderful Gucci clothes.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte surely knows how to shut up trolls and choose intelligent films over popcorn entertainers. With hard-hitting performances in films like Parched and Phobia, Radhika Apte is clearly the queen of indie cinema.

Imaad Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah once did a popular film called Dil, Dosti, Etc. but hasn’t been too visible after that. His performance in M Cream, a film about weed was effortless and we hope that he chooses to make more movies in the coming future. Even if he doesn’t, we’ll still love him because his ‘devil may care’ attitude is exactly what hipsters like us fall for.

Rajkumar Rao

If Radhika Apte is the queen of Indian indie cinema, Rajkumar Rao is the king. His roles in Citylights and Newton have received a lot of acclaim, and we’re still reeling (it’s been weeks) from his insane performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped.

Tillotama Shome

It is difficult to stop looking at Tillotama Shome, as we found out while doing a profile on her for our March issue. “Acting was never even a consideration. I thought I was just born to read in solitude. My stammer did not have a chance of surviving in this fertile world of acting,” Shome said in that interview. We are really thankful that fate had other plans for her.