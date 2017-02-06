Every week, Koffee With Karan treats us to intimate details about celebrity lives. This week, Karan Johar broke the norm by inviting a sportsperson – Sania Mirza, instead of the usual actors and directors. She appeared with Farah Khan, a reputed choreographer and director of some superhit movies. Even though, it was not the best episode from the season by a long margin, we managed to find some interesting bits of information. Here’s taking a look at some of them.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan are friends for a long time

Despite being from completely different industries, Sania Mirza and Farah Khan are extremely good friends. So much so that Farah often hosts Sania for dinner at her house. Through the show, Farah promised to invite Karan for such dinners too, provided he didn’t make fun of the other guests there.

Farah Khan approached Sania Mirza for an item song

Thanks to her high glam quotient, Farah Khan admitted to approaching Sania Mirza for an item song. Unfortunately for the audiences, Sania refused to do it. If she had said, we are sure that it would have been one hot and sexy number.

Karan called Sania only because she became No. 1 player

This was Sania’s Koffee debut, and Farah accused Karan Johar of inviting her only because she had risen to No. 1 in the world. Karan candidly accepted the accusation, and said that it was true. He also said, that if she doesn’t retain her No. 1 ranking, she won’t be invited for the next season.

Sania wants to see all Bollywood men shirtless

During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Sania about which actor should not put his shirt on. To which, Sania replied with a giggle that nobody should put their shirt on, everybody should take it off.

Sania would dump Ranveer Singh if she was Deepika Padukone

While Sania was mostly diplomatic during the show, she let her guard down while answering one question. Karan asked her about what she would do if she woke up as Deepika Padukone. Sania said that she’ll dump Ranveer Singh so that he is available for other women. Hmm, wonder how Deepika would react to that.