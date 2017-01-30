Every week, Koffee With Karan gives us a glimpse of celebrity life, and this week it was Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff’s turn to grace the couch. Both celebrities were making their Koffee debuts, having never appeared on the show before. The father-son duo gave us an interesting episode filled with funny moments and interesting revelations. We select the five that caught our eye.

Jackie and Tiger are diametrically opposite personalities

Even though we don’t have any doubt about their love for each other, Jackie and Tiger are extremely different men. While Tiger is known for his strict discipline and superhuman fitness, Jackie is famous for being the bindass bhidu. Jackie’s explantion for this difference was that Tiger was more alike his mother.

Jackie was a hands on father

Tiger revealed that Jackie was a very hands on father. Even when he would shoot somewhere else in the country, like Ooty or some place, he would still come back to his house just to spend a few moments with his family.

Tiger didn’t have a girlfriend growing up

Tiger Shroff confessed that even though his superb athleticism as a gifted sportsman would awe the girls, he never had any girlfriends because he was too shy to approach them. Also, he had a big ego so he expected the girl to come and approach him instead.

Tiger confessed to never take sex advice from his father

Tiger said that if there’s one thing he would never take advice from his father on sex, because he would be too embarrassed to talk about it. Not that father Jackie would be lacking in advice in that department.

Tiger used to have a crush on Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger confessed to being in the same school as Shraddha Kapoor. He also said that he used to have a crush on her. No wonder so many sparks flew, and their chemistry was great in Baaghi.