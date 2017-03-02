Bollywood is an unpredictable industry, and we’ve seen many actors fall from grace and do films that did no justice to their talent. Stars who once raked in big money at the box office, had to eventually do horrible movies which released without anyone noticing. Even this month, we have a movie by erstwhile successful actor Govinda coming out with a B-grade film Aa Gaya Hero.

We look at some such A-list actors who did B-grade films.

Govinda



Govinda was the king of comedy in the 90s acting in several popular films like Raja Babu and Hero No. 1. However, he ultimately became a part of many embarrassing films Ssukh, Naughty @ 40 and the upcoming Aa Gaya Hero among others.

Rajesh Khanna



Rajesh Khanna was one of the biggest stars of his generation playing memorable roles in films like Khamoshi and Anand, but the superstar poured water over his reputation by acting in a B-grade film like Wafa: A Deadly Love Story where he is romancing a woman much younger to him.

Dev Anand



Dev Anand’s unique style earned him legions of female fans, through his roles his in films like Jewel Thief and Guide. However, towards the later part of his career he acted in many atrociously bad films like Awwal Number and Mr. Prime Minister.

Sunil Shetty



Who can forget Sunil Shetty’s ability for doing action films like Border and Mohra, and his superb comic timing in films like Gopi Kishan and Hera Pheri. However, his roles in B-Grade films like Mere Dost Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.

Jackie Shroff



Jackie Shroff was one of the most stylish actors of his generation and his roles in movies like Parinda and Ram Lakhan are still remembered. But, unlike actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, he wasn’t able to maintain his star power and had to work in terrible movies like Malik Ek and Dobara.