Ram Gopal Verma is back with Sarkar 3. Even though he has made some questionable films in the recent past, we are hoping his next film finds success so that Bollywood has its maverick director back in form.

During his career, Verma has given us many forgettable characters. But, we’re choosing to see the shinier side of his cinema and focussing only on the memorable characters for this post.

Munna (Rangeela)





One of the best roles by Aamir Khan, Munna is a tapori that falls in love in with an actress. His street smartness and absolute ignorance of the high life is what makes the film funny and emotional.

Mili Joshi (Rangeela)



Probably, the highlight of Urmila Matondkar’s career is her portrayal of Mili Joshi. She plays an aspiring actress who manages to break into the industry, and has two lovers – one a rich actor, the other a roadside tapori who is poor.

Chandu (Company)



Vivek Oberoi’s debut film saw him as a badass gangster who become a trusted aide of his boss, but later ego issues come into play and his biggest support becomes his biggest enemy.

Bhiku Mhatre (Satya)



Who can forget Manoj Bajpai’s role in Satya, and the scene where he shouts at the top of his voice (with no one to listen to him) proclaiming that he, Bhiku Mhatre, is the king of Mumbai.

Subhash Nagre (Sarkar)



One of Amitabh Bachchan’s best roles in the later part of his career, Sarkar’s Subhash Nagre apparently bears an uncanny resemblance to Bal Thackeray, but we’ve read the disclaimer and we’re sure that’s unintentional.