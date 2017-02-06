The makers of Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB have decided to resurrect the brand for another edition. But this time it will be Akshay Kumar donning the black coat for Jolly LLB 2, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. But will it be a successful second chapter for the lawyer franchisee or will it join these ambitious sequels that couldn’t live up to their originals?

Phir Hera Pheri

One of the most epic yesteryear comedies, Hera Pheri could best be summed up as a cheap rip off of the Hollywood film Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in its second coming. Moral of the story – some movies are better of without sequels.

Dhoom 3

Of course the argument in favour of the movie is that it was among the highest ever grossing ones in the history of Bollywood, but honestly it was only a shadow of Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige. Even Aamir Khan couldn’t match up to the sexy grey characters – John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan – from the previous Dhooms.

Dabangg 2

Another box office hit, another poorly made sequel. And as if the original was any good. In fact, the script came across as a rehashed version of the prequel and even the songs sounded similar. Why make another movie in the first place if you’re so lethargic?

Jism 2

Okay we know that you see nothing wrong with Sunny Leonne, but she couldn’t act to save her life in this movie. Just to make things clear, you CAN make a good erotic thriller; go and watch the first Jism that featured Bipasha Basu. We’re not talking about John’s acting here, by the way.

Golmaal Returns

We know it’s difficult to fathom how Rohit Shetty’s movies attract so much box office success. The returns of the first movie in this franchisee are understandable but the sense of humour (or the lack of it thereof) in the second further adds to this mystery. FYI, they also made a third one and a fourth is also on its way.