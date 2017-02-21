Alas, we don’t have a time machine which will allow us to go back in time and experience how life would be for people living in the past. Thankfully, we have the next best thing which is movies. And Bollywood has been home to several period dramas (including Rangoon which is releasing this week) that not only take you back in time, but are also entertaining as hell.

Let’s take a look at some of them.

Lagaan



One of the best films of Indian cinema, Lagaan is about a group of villagers who take on the mighty English in a cricket match to avoid tax. It was a huge success, and even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Film.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh



Based on the life of Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter, this movie will arouse the patriotic in you. As most of you would know, Bhagat Singh was hanged to death for his fight against the British and his sacrifice still serves as an inspiration to our country.

Gandhi, my father



While we all know Mahatma Gandhi’s story, this film speaks about the lesser known relationship Gandhi had with his son Harilal Gandhi. Akshaye Khanna has done some impeccable acting in this film, which takes you back to the British Raj in an unconventional way.

Bajirao Mastani



Playing the role of a fearless warrior, Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Bajirao Peshwa was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Rightfully, it won him several Best Actor awards which in turn increased his brand value and position in the film industry.

Jodhaa Akbar



Just like Lagaan, this film too was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It is based on the life of the famous Mughal emperor Akbar and his love story with Jodhaa Bai. With a run time of 214 minutes, this film is a bit on the longer side so make sure you have plenty of patience before you decide to watch it.