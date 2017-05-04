I agree that Salman Khan may have done some things that are unethical, but he has also done some things that earn him ten billion points on the karma scale. Provided laughter to so many people (including this writer) with no hope or goal in life, instilled so many moral values in young impressionable children through his characters and enriched the lives of so many poor people through charity.

Let’s take a look at some of his best performances.

Prem (Hum Aapke Hain Kaun)

One of the most watched 90s films with an awesome repeat value, Salman Khan was the perfect fit for Prem – a good boy in a sweet love story. Right from the comedy scenes to emotional ones, Salman brought his A-Game during the entire duration of the movie.

Sameer (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

The main highlight of this movie was Salman’s performance in the song Tadap Tadap Ke. Indeed, unrequited love is the sharpest pain a man can experience, and Salman seems to be going through that pain in this song.

Prem (Maine Pyaar Kiya)

This movie shot Salman to stardom, and deservedly so. It’s unfortunate that bubblegum romances like Maine Pyaar Kiya don’t get made so often anymore. Salman and Bhagyashree’s performances in this movie redefined cuteness, and we still go back to the songs whenever we need to stop adulating and feel like a teenager.

Radhe (Tere Naam)

The movie may have glorified stalking, but that doesn’t take away the fact that it was one of Salman’s most iconic performances. He absolutely nailed the madness, the desire and the obsession that a lover like Radhe could go through.

Prem (Andaz Apna Apna)

Most heroines would kill to share the chemistry that Salman had with Aamir Khan in this film. Right from his ooi maas, to his performance in Yeh Raat aur Yeh Doori – everything about this film is memorable and needs repeat viewing until the day we die.