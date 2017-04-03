Angelina Jolie has been in the news lately with her ongoing divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their kids. But recently, she got embroiled in yet another controversy that has no relation with her famous family.

There’s an explosive new claim in the new book about Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, which confirms how Jolie was drug tested during the production of 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The book claims that when the 24 year old was being cast as the titular character, Sherry Lansing was concerned about Jolie’s stability after she received calls from her father Jon Voight and their family friend, Jane Fonda.

The former studio head reveals how the actress had to undergo random drug tests after she expressed her desire to prove herself for the role. Jolie stated, “Look, I want to do it, but I know what my reputation is, and I’ll do anything you want to prove that I’m worthy. I’ll be reliable, and I’ll turn up, and I’ll work hard. I don’t care if the studio wants to drug test me every day”.

But this isn’t the only time Angelina Jolie has been embroiled in a controversy. There have been many more instances when she’s grabbed headlines. Here’s taking a look at a few.

She kissed her brother at the Oscars

She caused a stir when she was pictured kissing her brother backstage at the 2000 Golden Globes and repeated the same three months later at the Academy Awards Red Carpet.

Vials of blood

There was time when Angelina Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thronton and the couple famously exchanged vials of each other’s blood.

S&M

A tape starring Jolie was once released where she described how she was really fond of sadomasochism and that it changed her life completely. She even mentioned how she was considering making a film about it.

She was accused of breaking up Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage

When Brad Pitt decided to divorce Jennifer Aniston, the news definitely shook the world. But what was even more shocking was when it was revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love while filming Mr and Mrs Smith.

Collected knives

Jolie once famously announced how she has a pretty impressive collection of knives and she and boyfriend would scratch one another with the same.

But whatever said and done, we’re still big fans of Angelina Jolie!