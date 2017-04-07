Arguably the most prestigious film award ceremony in the country, the winners list of the 64th National Film Awards 2017 were announced today (Friday) morning. While we don’t agree with the jury on some fronts, we would like to congratulate all the winners. Let’s take a look at them.

Best Actor – Akhay Kumar (Rustom)

Best Actress – Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Sathamanam Bhavathi

Best Children’s Film – Dhanak (Hindi)

Best Film on Social Issues – Pink

Best Direction – Rajesh (Ventilator)

Best Supporting Actress – Zaira Wasim (Dangal)

Best Stunt Choreography – Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)

Best Child Artist – Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)

Best Male Playback Singer – Sundara Iyer (Joker)

Best Non-Feature Film – Fireflies In The Abyss

Best Film In Regional Language (Winners)

Neerja (Hindi)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

Ke Sara Sara (Konkani)

Reservation (Kannada)

Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

Dashakriya (Marathi)

Bisarjan’ (Bengali)

Joker (Tamil)

Madipur (Tulu)

Wrongside Raju (Gujarati)

Special Mention

Adil Hussain (Mukti Bhawan and Maj Rati Keteki)

