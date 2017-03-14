On his 52nd birthday, Aamir Khan is still ruling Bollywood with superhit films and power-packed performances. While he is remembered for several roles, we chose to look at how he has been part of some of the best bromances in Bollywood.

Dil Chahta Hai was the story of three friends – Akash, Sameer and Sid. Aamir plays a rich businessman’s son with perfection, and his chemistry with both Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is magic.

Paathshala gave us a lot of bromance goals, and Aamir Khan’s and Sharman Joshi’s antics in the movie cracked us up more than once. The movie became about a serious issue towards the second half, and even then the camaraderie between the friends wasn’t lost.

3 Idiots

One of the most successful films of all time, 3 Idiots (loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone) saw Aamir Khan play a prodigious student who focusses more on excellence rather than success. Aamir’s role proved to be a wake-up call for everyone involved in the education sector.

Andaaz Apna Apna



No matter how many times you watch Andaaz Apna Apna, you’ll still end up laughing. The movie featured Aamir Khan as Amar and Salman Khan as Prem. They both are friends, who meet in a bus journey but have the same goal – to win Raveena Bajaj’s (a rich man’s daughter) heart.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar



Even now, the final race between Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori makes the hair on our skin stand. Initially, Aamir plays a goofball character who is extremely irresponsible in life. However later, he channelizes his energy into cycling after his brother gets beaten up badly.