While Ajay Devgan is an actor we really admire – few could have played a cop better than he did in Singham and Gangaajal. His appearances in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also earned our approval.

Today, as Devgan celebrates his 48th birthday, we take a look at 5 films he should not have signed at all.

Himmatwala



Probably, if he had shown a little less courage and opted to not work with a torturous filmmaker like Sajid Khan.

Action Jackson



Why did he sign this bizarre film? To call it bad, makes you feel sorry for the adjective ‘bad’.

Tango Charlie



War movies are supposed to be intense and fun. This one was fun, only for the people who were rooting for it to bomb at the box office.

London Dreams



The filmmakers would have done the audiences a great service if they called the movie London Nightmares instead.

Cash



Surely, Ajay Devgan must have been paid a lot of cash for doing this film. Nothing else justifies a disaster like this.