It’s appraisal time. And just like everyone, we can’t wait to see our salary amounts increasing. Unfortunately, you don’t always get what you want. So if you’ve been let down by your boss this season, here is a dose of humour. We put on our thinking cap to figure out how our favorite Bollywood actors would ask their bosses for an appraisal.

Bhuvan – Sharat Manzoor Hai

Whatever game the boss wants to play, Bhuvan knows he can beat him.

Sardar Khan – Maangenge nahi appraisal, keh ke lenge

Surely, the boss will give the appraisal since he doesn’t want to die.

Rajveer Singh Shekhawat – Ek baar jo maine appraisal maang li, uske baad ke toh main HR ki bhi nahi sunta

Destruction awaits everyone if anyone rejects Rajveer Singh Shekhawat.

Bajirao – Chai ki pyaali, sutte ka kash aur Bajirao ke increment ko kabhi mana nahi karte

When Bajirao says it with so much confidence, you cannot doubt him.

Geeta Phogat – Bahut ho gaya HR review, ab Dangal hoga

When this Dhaakad lady asks for what she wants, she gets it.