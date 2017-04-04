When Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad beat up a 60 year old Air India staffer with sandals, little did he know that the matter would escalate to a great extent. In the past two weeks, Air India has cancelled his ticket five times and he even tried his luck with a private airline, only to face disappointment.

He recently booked a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Ahmedabad but the carrier’s reservation system immediately flagged the passenger’s name and the ticket was promptly cancelled. But this isn’t the only instance of bad behavior in public that we have witnessed in the recent times. Even actor/comedian Kapil Sharma was embroiled in a massive controversy which impacted the TRPs of his show and now some of his cast members have refused to return for the shoot. And of course, who can forget the incident that occurred at the Padmavati sets in Rajasthan where veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted in public by Karni Sena? On that note, here’s taking a look at some of the biggest Bollywood controversies that involved bad behavior in public by some of the most well-known stars of Bollywood. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma recently landed himself in hot soup after his alleged altercation with fellow comedian Sunil Grover, whom he assaulted on a flight. And now Sunil Grover isn’t too keen to return to The Kapil Sharma Show for obvious reasons.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and controversies go hand in hand. There was a time when Salman became furious with a fan while he was taking his pictures. So he reportedly grabbed the fan’s mobile phone and threw it to the ground. In another instance, Salman reportedly slapped his fan who was apparently very excited to see his favourite star in real life.

Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor once lost his temper at a 60 year old man at Ekta Kapoor’s Iftaar party. The fan apparently followed Rishi Kapoor into the bathroom and requested for an autograph. However, Rishi Kapoor lost his cool and used offensive language to get rid of him.

Shah Rukh Khan

Everyone knows SRK’s love for cricket and the fact that he owns the Kolkata Knight Riders. But there was a time when SRK was slapped with a five-year ban from entering the Wankhede Stadium for misbehaving with the security officials. The actor also caused a stir when he publically slapped Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder at Sanjay Dutt’s bash.

Saif Ali Khan

There was a time when actor Saif Ali Khan got involved in a legal hassle after a brawl with an NRI. The actor was once dining with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and her husband, when an NRI complained to the hotel staff how their group was too loud. This angered Saif who, after an argument, actually went ahead and punched the man (and broke his nose). The actor, of course, surrendered himself to the police, thereafter.