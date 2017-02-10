Bollywood has churned out a number of biopics in recent times which were based on sports personalities. And we’ve also seen a growing number of Bollywood personalities owning sports teams in India. But did you know? There are a number of Bollywood and sports stars who’re actually close friends in real life? Well if you didn’t, then here’s listing some of the most unlikely friendships between sports stars and Bollywood celebrities.

MS Dhoni and John Abraham

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has several friends in Bollywood and one of them is John Abraham. In an interview, John Abraham once confessed how Dhoni is one of his closest buddies, with both sharing a common passion for bikes.

Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar

Aamir Khan and Sachin share a very close relationship and Aamir always makes it a point to screen his films for Sachin, just before they hit the screens.

Kapil Dev and Pran

Did you know who was Kapil Dev’s biggest fan? It was none other than Pran, who had once offered to sponsor Kapil Dev’s treatment for his knee injury (in England). And they remained friends ever since.

MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput

Their bond was developed while Sushant Singh Rajput was preparing to star in Dhoni’s biopic. And it turned out to be one of the biggest grossing films of 2016.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza

The world got to know of their friendship when they appeared in a recent Koffee With Karan episode. But they go way back. Farah Khan often Tweets out photographs when she hangs out with her best buddies, Sania Mirza and Tabu.