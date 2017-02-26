Here’s looking at some shocking Oscar omissions that broke our hearts

Martin Scorsese for Taxi Driver

He is one of the best directors of all time; yet, he is the recipient of only one Academy Award for his film, The Departed (2006). His 1976 all-time classic hit Taxi Driver was nominated for Best Picture but Martin Scorsese failed to garner a nomination for directing the brilliant classic which definitely broke the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Mila Kunis for Black Swan

Mila Kunis was brilliant in Black Swan, leading to a speculation that she’d walk away with an Oscar for sure. But it was her co-star Natalie Portman who took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in the year 2011.

Bette Davis for Of Human Bondage

There was a massive public outcry when Bette Davis wasn’t nominated for her outstanding performance in Of Human Bondage (1934). The backlash reached the Academy and they allowed a special write-in campaign to get her on the ballot. This can be considered one of the worst snubs in Oscar history.

Jack Nicholson for The Shining

This legendary actor whose breathtaking performance in the 1980s classic, The Shining, got him all the accolades, he did not end up winning the Oscar (he wasn’t even nominated). Although, the film is considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time.

Leonardo Di Caprio for Titanic

He finally won an Oscar last year for his role in The Revenant. But did you know? He failed to receive an Oscar nod for Titanic, which was one of his most intense performances by far. Finally Leo got his due last year but we think his previous performances were no less.